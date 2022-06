Belarus has increased the number of Armed Forces to strengthen the border to seven battalions.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine has written this on Facebook, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"In the Volyn and Polisskyi directions, up to seven battalions of the Armed Forces of the Republic of Belarus continue to carry out tasks to strengthen the Ukrainian-Belarusian border in the Brest and Gomel regions," the ministry said.

Belarus extended until June 18 the check of the combat readiness of the Armed Forces of the Republic of Belarus; until July 8, the closure of airspace over the southern part of Belarus.

The threat of missile and air strikes on Ukraine from the territory of Belarus remains.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, Belarus has attracted units of the internal troops of the Ministry of Internal Affairs to guard the border with Ukraine.

The formation of the so-called "people's militia" has been stepped up in Belarus.

Combat readiness classes have begun in the Armed Forces of Belarus. Their goal is called the transition from peacetime to wartime.

Earlier it was reported that Belarus decided to increase the size of the Armed Forces to 80 thousand people.