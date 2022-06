Over the past day, June 10, the Ukrainian military repelled 14 attacks by Russian invaders in Donbas. The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

So, it is reported that the defenders of Ukraine destroyed several more pieces of enemy equipment in the Luhansk and Donetsk directions.

“Over the past day, the defenders of Ukraine in the Donetsk and Luhansk directions repelled fourteen enemy attacks, destroyed four tanks, two artillery systems, eleven armored combat vehicles, three vehicles, and an enemy ammunition depot. Air defense units shot down four unmanned aerial vehicles of the Orlan-10 type.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, the Russian invaders are focusing their main efforts on preparing an attack on Sloviyansk, Donetsk region. Also, the enemy is storming the direction of Pasika - Bohorodychne. With little success, the invaders are trying to gain a foothold on the northwestern outskirts of Bohorodychne.

Meanwhile, a spokesman for the Defense Ministry's Main Intelligence Directorate said that economic resources allow Russia to wage war at its current pace throughout the year.