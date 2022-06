The Russian occupiers are concentrating their main efforts on preparing an attack on Sloviyansk, Donetsk region. Also, the enemy is storming the direction of Pasika - Bohorodychne. With little success, the invaders are trying to gain a foothold on the northwestern outskirts of Bohorodychne.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine has written this on Facebook, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Thus, it is reported that in the Siversk direction, the Russian military continues to hold up to three battalion tactical groups from the units of the Western Military District on the Russian-Ukrainian border in Bryansk and Kursk oblasts.

In the Kharkiv direction, units of the Russian army focused on conducting defense and preventing further advance of our troops to the border. In the Lyman direction, the enemy is regrouping troops and replenishing ammunition, fuel and lubricants in order to prepare an offensive against Sloviyansk and Siversk.

The enemy is also conducting an offensive in the direction of Novotoshkivske – Orikhove. It has a partial success, is fixed on the northern outskirts of the village of Orikhove. It continues to conduct assault operations in the town of Sievierodonetsk.

In the Bakhmut direction, the invaders are regrouping in order to conduct an offensive against Mykolayivka and Kamyshuvakha. To strengthen the grouping of troops, one battalion tactical group was moved.

In the Pivdennyi Buh direction, Russian troops are improving fortification facilities, setting up roadblocks near bridges across the North Crimean Canal.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, a representative of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense said that economic resources allow Russia to wage war at the current pace throughout the year.

On May 20, the head of the Defense Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense, Kyrylo Budanov, said that Ukraine would fight until it ousted Russian troops from all of its territory, including Crimea and the rest of the lands occupied by Moscow since 2014.

In addition, British Defense Secretary Ben Wallace believes that Ukraine is capable of ousting Russia from Donbas.