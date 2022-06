Economic resources allow Russia to wage war during the year at the current pace, said Vadym Skibitskyi, a spokesman for the Defense Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine. This is stated in a message on the Facebook page of the Defense Intelligence on Friday, June 10.

Skibitskyi said that an artillery war is underway, in which there are 10-15 Russian guns per Ukrainian artillery unit, so now everything depends on the supply of Western weapons. At the same time, the representative of the Defense Intelligence indicated that Russia is experiencing a shortage of high-precision cruise missiles for shelling Ukraine.

"We noticed that Russia produces much less rocket fire and uses Kh-22 missiles. These are old Soviet missiles manufactured in the 1970s. This indicates that high-precision missiles are running out in Russia, but Russian economic resources will allow the occupying country to continue the war at the current pace for another year," it was reported.

Skibitskyi stated that the Kremlin leadership may want to freeze the war for a certain period of time in order to convince the West to lift the sanctions, but then continue aggression, since they want to conquer Ukraine and not only it.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on June 1, a member of the State Duma of Russia and a former deputy minister of defense of the Russian Federation, Colonel-General Andrei Kartapolov, said that Russian troops in Ukraine allegedly stopped suffering losses due to the fact that they began to fight strictly according to military science.

On May 20, the head of the Defense Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, Kyrylo Budanov, said that Ukraine would fight until it ousted Russian troops from all of its territory, including Crimea and the rest of the lands occupied by Moscow since 2014.

On April 20, Russian President Vladimir Putin said that he was "forced" to attack Ukraine "by the tragedy in the Donbas."