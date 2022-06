The Russian occupation forces are preparing for an offensive on Sloviansk, Donetsk region, and are also trying to establish full control over the city of Sievierodonetsk, Luhansk region, to block Ukrainian troops. This is stated in the operational update of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on the Facebook page on Friday, June 10.

In the Sloviansk direction, enemy units are preparing to resume the offensive on the city of Sloviansk. The enemy fired artillery at the settlements of Dolyna, Chervona Poliana, Nova Dmytrivka, Hrushuvakha and Dibrivne.

The enemy did not wage active hostilities in the Lyman direction. It continues to consolidate in the area of ​​Sviatohirsk, takes measures to continue the offensive in the direction of the Lyman - Sloviansk. It fired near Dronivka and Serebrianka.

“In the Sievierodonetsk direction, the enemy is storming in order to establish full control over the city of Sievierodonetsk and create conditions for the blockade of our units. The fighting continues. The enemy fired artillery at the settlements of Sievierodonetsk, Lysychansk, Ustynivka, Toshkivka, Zolote and Hirske,” the statement reads.

In the Bakhmut direction, enemy fire activity was recorded near New York, Zolote, Vrubivka, Komyshuvakha, Berestove and Luhanske.

The occupiers did not take active action in the Avdiivka, Kurakhove, Novopavlivka and Zaporizhzhia areas. They fired mortars, artillery and jet artillery in the areas of Avdiivka, Tonenke, Nevelske, Mariinka, Orikhove, Opytne and Novobakhmutivka.

The enemy launched air strikes using Su-25 aircraft near Mariinka and Krasnohorivka and Ka-52 helicopters near Novobakhmutivka and Mi-8 near Oleksandropil. In the Novopavlivka direction, the enemy strengthened the grouping of its troops.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on June 10, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine announced that Ukrainian troops had repulsed the assault by the Russian military on 4 settlements in the Donbas.

Also, the invaders unsuccessfully try to establish full control over Sievierodonetsk.

At the same time, up to 30 battalion tactical groups of the Russian military are fighting in the Slobozhanshchyna direction.