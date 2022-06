Secretary of State for Defence of the United Kingdom Ben Wallace believes that Ukraine is capable of ousting Russia from the Donbas. He said this in Kyiv during a meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

"We see a lot of similarities in our own history: outnumbered, the fascist regime. We think it starts with what is right and wrong. And we think it’s not about the odds. You know, I think, we can push Russia out of Donbas. I think, you can get a regime to a place where it slightly collapses in its military, military get exhausted, as you know” Wallace said.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson confirmed the transfer to Ukraine of MLRS with a range of up to 80 km.

Besides, British intelligence reported that Russia stepped up efforts to move south of Izium.

Also, British intelligence said that Russian troops in the temporarily captured territories of Ukraine faced a number of humanitarian problems. In occupied Kherson, there is a shortage of medicines, and in Mariupol there is a risk of cholera.