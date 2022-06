Beijing will “not hesitate to start a war” if Taiwan declares independence, China’s Defense Minister Wei Fenghe warned his U.S. counterpart Lloyd Austin on Friday in the pair’s first face-to-face talks. The international TV channel Al Arabiya reported this on Friday, June 10.

Fenghe pointed out that the United States sells weapons and provides military-technical support to Taiwan, which seriously violates the principle of one China, grossly interferes in the internal affairs of China and seriously damages the sovereignty and security interests of the state, putting peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait at serious risk, the Central Television of China quoted the Minister.

"If anyone dares to separate Taiwan from China, the Chinese army will definitely not hesitate to start a war at all costs. Beijing "will shatter any conspiracy about Taiwan's independence and strongly support the unification of the homeland," Al Arabiya quoted Fenghe as saying.

In turn, Austin said Beijing should "refrain from further destabilizing actions against Taiwan."

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on February 25, fighters of the PRC air force entered Taiwan airspace.

On May 23, President of the United States Joe Biden announced that the U.S. is ready for direct military intervention in the event of Chinese aggression against Taiwan.