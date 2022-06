Germany Increases Imports From Russia By 60% During War - Ambassador Melnyk

In January-April 2022, Germany increased imports from Russia by 60% and transferred almost EUR 6 billion to Moscow, despite the Russian aggression against Ukraine. The Ambassador of Ukraine to Germany Andrii Melnyk announced this on his Twitter account on Friday, June 10.

'It's crazy. Despite the Russian aggressive war, in January-April 2022, Germany increased imports from Russia by 60% (!) And transferred almost EUR 6 billion to Moscow. Trade between Ukraine and Germany fell by 11%," Melnyk said.

As proof, the Ambassador of Ukraine published an infographics of trade.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on June 7, the adviser to the head of the President's Office Oleksii Arestovych said that the five thousand helmets promised by Germany to Ukraine in January have not yet been delivered.

On May 29, a German edition reported that Germany had almost stopped supplying weapons to Ukraine.

On May 24, Polish President Andrzej Duda accused the German Federal Government of violating agreements on the exchange of tanks.