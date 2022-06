Over 370 Settlements Out Of Over 1,000 De-Occupied Were Demined - President's Office Deputy Head Tymoshenko

Deputy Head of the President's Office Kyrylo Tymoshenko has said that more than 370 settlements out of more than 1,000 of de-occupied territories have already been demined.

He announced this on his Telegram channel, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"At the moment, more than 1,000 cities and villages of Ukraine have been de-occupied... In total, more than 370 settlements have been cleared of explosive objects," he said.

Tymoshenko noted that in Chernihiv region alone, the State Emergency Service has seized more than 27,000 explosive objects since the beginning of hostilities.

Also, the deputy head of the President's Office said that in 445 settlements, healthcare institutions were resumed, and education institutions - in more than 450 settlements.

Besides, mobile communications and Internet services have been restored in more than 760 settlements.

The National Police resumed work on 64% of the de-occupied areas.

According to Tymoshenko, 22 out of 24 temporary crossings were resumed in Kyiv region, and 335 suburban and intercity bus routes were resumed, which involved about 475 vehicles.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Tymoshenko has said that demining of roads has been fully completed in Kyiv region.

The State Emergency Service has said that demining the territory of Ukraine can take from 5 to 10 years.