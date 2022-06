Russia Needs Death Sentence For Captive Foreign Volunteers To Raise Stakes In Negotiations - Internal Ministry

Adviser to the Minister of Internal Affairs Vadym Denysenko believes that the announcement of the "death sentence" to 3 foreign volunteers by representatives of the terrorist group "DPR" was done in order to improve Russia's position in the negotiations.

Denysenko made the corresponding statement on the air of the All-Ukrainian telethon.

According to him, the militants of the so-called "DPR" deliberately carried out a pseudo-trial over the military personnel so quickly so that Russia could get additional leverage on the world in order to hold peace talks.

Denysenko also noted that elections of regional dumas and governors should be held in Russia in September.

"And, as a matter of fact, before the elections, a vote of confidence is needed for waging war, for Putin's policy regarding military actions," the minister's adviser said.

He is confident that such show trials of captured Ukrainian servicemen will become an integral part of the Russian elections.

"Today, the economic situation in the Russian Federation is deteriorating and when you do not have bread, you have to give it," Denysenko added.

Recall, on Thursday, June 9, representatives of the unrecognized "DPR" sentenced to death 2 citizens of the United Kingdom and a citizen of Morocco, who had previously arrived in Ukraine to join the "Foreign Legion" of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, commenting on this event, emphasized that all foreign citizens who are fighting on the side of Ukraine are military personnel of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Therefore, the rights of prisoners of war also apply to them, the enemy is prohibited from committing violence or inhuman treatment against them.

We also reported that British Foreign Secretary Liz Truss called "fictitious" the decision of the "DPR" militants, which has no legality.