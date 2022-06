In temporarily occupied Donetsk, an explosion thundered near the office of the leader of the so-called "DPR" Denis Pushilin. The adviser to the mayor of Mariupol Petro Andriushchenko announced this on Friday, June 10.

"There are no details yet, but the replacement of the leadership of the invaders from local collaborators with Russians has been going on for three days. And then there is the explosion at Pushilin's office. Coincidence? I don't think so," he said.

He also recalled that other leaders of the "DPR" such as Alexander Zakharchenko, Mikhail Tolstykh (Givi) and Arseniy Pavlov (Motorola) also were killed in explosions.

'Give up before it's too late. At least you will remain alive," Andriushchenko turned to collaborators.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the situation in the city of Sievierodonetsk as of Monday, June 6, somewhat worsened. Now Ukrainian defenders are entrenched in positions in the industrial zone of the city.

Units of the Russian occupation forces in Luhansk region do not stop trying to storm the Lysychansk-Bakhmut highway, which is also called the "road of life." It is currently under the control of Ukraine.

RIA Novosti, citing eyewitnesses, claims that two shells allegedly exploded in the city. One of them got into the top floor of a residential building.