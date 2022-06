The Naftogaz of Ukraine national joint-stock company dismissed Oleh Didenko, adviser to the chairman of the company's board of directors, Yurii Vitrenko, who bought a Bentley car for USD 500,000.

Naftogaz has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Oleh Didenko was dismissed from NJSC Naftogaz of Ukraine. The company does not comment and is not responsible for the personal lives of employees," the statement says.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, earlier a member of the Verkhovna Rada, First Deputy Chairman of the Energy Committee Oleksii Kucherenko (Batkivshchyna All-Ukrainian Union faction) said that Vitrenko's adviser Didenko bought a Bentley car for USD 500,000.

In 2021, the NJSC Naftogaz of Ukraine Group increased the cost of salaries and bonuses to the company's management personnel by 35.6% or UAH 239 million to UAH 911 million compared to 2020.

On April 30, the Cabinet of Ministers re-elected Vitrenko to the position of Naftogaz chairman of the board for 1 year.

NJSC Naftogaz of Ukraine is the leading enterprise of the country's fuel and energy complex, which is engaged in exploration and development of deposits, drilling, storage of oil and gas, transportation of oil, as well as gas supply to consumers.