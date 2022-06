The war in Ukraine at the moment is mainly artillery, in this regard, the country is losing to Russia on the front line and needs more Western weapons. Vadym Skybytskyi, deputy head of defense intelligence, told The Guardian about this.

Thus, Skybytskyi noted that Russia wins in terms of the number of artillery weapons and at the moment everything depends on the provision of weapons to Ukraine by the West.

"Now this is an artillery war, and we are losing in terms of artillery. Now it all depends on what (the West) gives us. Ukraine has 1 artillery piece for 10-15 Russian artillery pieces. Our Western partners have given us about 10% of that, what they have," Skybytskyi said.

He also stressed that Ukraine uses from 5,000 to 6,000 artillery shells a day and has almost used up all of its artillery ammunition. Ukrainian defenders now use standard NATO 155 caliber rounds.

Skybytskyi added that Europe also supplies smaller caliber shells, but as they run out in Europe, their number becomes smaller.

Skybytskyi noted the need for the West to supply Ukraine with long-range missile systems to destroy Russian artillery pieces from afar.

