Russian airstrikes could hit Kyiv at any time, especially the historic center and government quarter, Interior Minister Denys Monastyrskyi said. It is reported by The Guardian on Friday, June 10.

Monastyrskyi said that there is no threat of an offensive on the capital at the moment, but the city continues to build defenses and train the military to protect and control the situation. At that, the danger of missile strikes from the aggressor remains high, the Minister said.

“Any place in Ukraine can be a target for rocket fire, including Kyiv. Potential targets include Kyiv’s “government quarter” and “historic centre,” he said.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on the night of June 10, the Russian invaders fired at Dnipropetrovsk region, and in the morning launched a missile attack on the Dnipro district.

On June 9, Russian troops launched a missile attack on Novohrad-Volynskyi in Zhytomyr region.

On June 5, the Russian invaders attacked Kyiv with cruise missiles.