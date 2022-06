Up to 30 battalion tactical groups of the Russian military are fighting in the Slobozhanshchyna direction.

This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on a Facebook page, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

It is reported that in the Slobozhanshchyna direction, the enemy is fighting with forces of up to 30 battalion tactical groups. It carries out systematic fire action in order to restrain the actions of the troops of the Defense Forces and prevent their further advance and entry into the line of the State Border.

In the Kharkiv direction, the enemy continues defensive actions.

The main efforts of the enemy focus on keeping the occupied lines.

To prevent the transition to the offensive of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the aggressor made artillery shelling of Ukrainian positions.

In the Sloviansk direction, the enemy did not carry out active actions, concentrated its troops, is trying to create conditions for the resumption of the offensive.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, commenting on the situation at the front, noted a certain positive in Zaporizhzhia region, the gradual advance of the Ukrainian army in Kharkiv region.

Russian troops are trying to advance in the direction of the Dovhenke in Kharkiv region.