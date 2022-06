On the night of Friday, June 10, the Russian invaders fired at Dnipropetrovsk region, and in the morning launched a missile attack on Dnipro district. 1 person was injured. This was announced by the head of the Dnipropetrovsk region Valentyn Reznichenko in Telegram.

Reznichenko said that 3 communities of Dnipropetrovsk region came under fire at night.

"Tense night and morning. At night, the enemy again shelled Kryvyi Rih district. 3 communities came under fire at once. There is destruction in Zelenodolsk community. A 41-year-old woman received a shrapnel wound. No one was hurt in Shyrokivska and Apostolivska communities. In the morning - a missile attack on Dnipro district," he said.

According to preliminary data, there were no casualties as a result of the missile attack. Details are being clarified.

Reznichenko also noted that a strong morning fire in Dnipro was not connected with an enemy attack.

According to him, it was burning at one of the enterprises of the city, but the rescuers had already extinguished the fire.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, on June 2, Dnipropetrovsk region was shelled by artillery, children were wounded.