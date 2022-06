Belarus Attracts Units Of Internal Ministry To Protect Border With Ukraine - General Staff

Belarus has attracted units of the Ministry of Internal Affairs to protect the border with Ukraine.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine announced this on Facebook, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"In the Volyn and Polissia directions, the involvement of units of a special brigade of internal troops of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Belarus to protect the border in Gomel region has been confirmed," the authority said.

In the Siverske direction, no active operations are observed from the side of the enemy, signs of the creation of strike groups and the movement of individual units have not been identified.

The enemy fired mortars at the areas of the settlements of Seredyna-Buda, Rozhkovychi, Senkivka and Sopych.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, the Belarusian army is working out the issues of creating strike groups.

Belarus decided to increase the strength of the Armed Forces to 80,000 people.

Experts and analysts consider the risk of a second invasion of the Russian Federation from the territory of Belarus to be minimal, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said.

The Belarusian military is working out tasks to combat the sabotage and reconnaissance groups.