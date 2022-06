The construction of the Lingdingyang Bridge, one of the key projects of the Shenzhen-Zhongshan link in south China, is in full swing, according to The Xinhua News Agency reports.

The bridge has a main span of 1,666 meters and a main tower height of 270 meters, which is equivalent to a 90-floor building.

The Shenzhen-Zhongshan Link is a super sea-crossing project integrating bridges, islands, tunnels, and underwater channels. The total length of the link is about 24 kilometers.

The Shenzhen-Zhongshan link is expected to open to traffic in 2024. It will cut commuting time between the two cities from two hours to 30 minutes.

Upon completion, the link will improve transportation in the Greater Bay Area, which covers Hong Kong and Macao special administrative regions, and nine cities in south China's Guangdong Province, including capital Guangzhou as well as Shenzhen.

