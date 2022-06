The Media Support Fund will help the Ukrainian media stay afloat during the war and protect the information space. This was announced by the National Union of Journalists of Ukraine on its official page on Telegram.

Proposals for the establishment of the Foundation were formulated by the participants of the meeting of editors / leaders of the media "How to survive in war?" organized by the NUJU.

"The creation of the Ukrainian Media Support Fund should be based on the principle of the United24 Ukraine Aid Platform," said Lina Kushch, the NUJU first secretary.

"We believe that it should be filled from different sources - international donors, Ukrainian philanthropists, voluntary donations and contributions. But the distribution of funds should be as transparent as possible, controlled by the journalistic community," Kushch noted.

The foundation will be able to order the creation of certain content from different media, allocating grants to cover socially important topics, for example.