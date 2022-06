The country will ban the export of trucks and special equipment to Russia.

The Minister of Economy, Trade and Industry of Japan, Koichi Haguida, announced the introduction by his country of new sanctions against the Russian Federation, which provide for a ban on the export of trucks and special equipment.

Haguida made the corresponding statement today, June 10.

"In connection with the decision of the Cabinet of Ministers dated June 7 to impose a ban on the export to Russia of products that help strengthen industrial infrastructure, a ban on the supply of trucks, dump trucks, bulldozers and other equipment will be introduced from June 17," he said.

The Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry also published on its website a list of products that are prohibited from being shipped to Russia.

It included some types of wood, spare parts for industrial machines, pumps, turbines, measuring instruments, printing equipment and a number of other products.

Recall, on May 13, we wrote that the Japanese government decided to expand sanctions against Russia and ban the export of high-tech products.

And a few days before that, the country imposed sanctions against 70 companies in the Russian defense sector and 130 people, including officials, oligarchs and people from the close circle of the President of the Russian Federation.

In April, Japan froze the assets of the two largest Russian banks, and also stopped the import of vodka and coal from Russia.