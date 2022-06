A former manager of state-owned China Huadian Corporation Ltd. was sentenced to death with a two-year reprieve for taking bribes worth ¥468 mln (about $70.05 mln), according to The Xinhua News Agency reports.

The Intermediate People's Court in Changchun, Jilin Province established that Yun Gongmin took bribes by abusing power in various positions he held in local Party committees, governments and state-own companies between 1992 and August 2016.

The sum of bribes Yun had taken was especially huge and the circumstances of his crime were especially heinous, a court statement said. However, a lenient sentence was granted considering that Yun had confessed during the investigation, showed repentance and had been cooperative in returning his illegal gains.

Yun said he accepted the sentence and would not appeal.