Every 7th Media Outlet Could Get Shut Down Before Late 2022 – NUJU Poll

Every seventh mass media in our country may get shut down before the end of the year.

This is evidenced by the results of a survey conducted by the National Union of Journalists of Ukraine (NUJU) among editors of Ukrainian media, according to the official page on Telegram of the NUJU.

"Many media outlets cannot cope with the economic consequences of the full-scale war," said NUJU chairman Serhii Tomilenko during the All-Ukrainian meeting of editors/media managers "How to survive in a war?" initiated by the Union.

More than 200 media executives took part in the survey.

"The situation is alarming that a significant part of colleagues (14%) state that in the next 6 months they are seriously considering the issue of closing the media," Serhii Tomilenko stressed.

"A sharp drop in income and the negative consequences of the war lead to the fact that no one is building long-term strategic plans, and our industry has found itself in the category of survival - to exist for at least a week, a month."