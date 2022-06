President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, commenting on the situation at the front, noted certain positive situation in Zaporizhzhia region, and the gradual advance of the Ukrainian army in Kharkiv region.

He said this in his traditional evening video message overnight into June 10, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"The frontline situation for the day has not changed significantly. Sievierodonetsk, Lysychansk, other towns of Donbas, which occupiers now consider to be key targets, are holding on. There is a certain positive situation in Zaporizhzhia region, where it is possible to frustrate the plans of the occupiers. We are gradually moving forward in Kharkiv region, freeing our land. We hold the defense in the Mykolayiv direction," he said.

Zelenskyy added that he is grateful to all Ukrainian defenders, thanks to whom Ukraine has already survived 106 days of a full-scale war and is repulsing the enemy.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, the Ukrainian military in the east on Thursday, June 9, eliminated 32 Russian invaders, and also destroyed an ammunition depot.