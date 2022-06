President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that Ukraine cannot afford having a shadow economy.

He said this in his traditional evening video message overnight into June 10, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Now in Ukraine there are a lot of discussions about what the economic policy of the state should be like during the war and when we restore peace. I want to emphasize one detail. And this detail is fundamental. We should already get used to the fact that in a society there can only be divided into two parts: those who defend our independence and those who work in such a way as to ensure this defense. And this is not a question of this or that economic doctrine; it is not a question of this or that political position. We simply cannot afford to have a shadow economy in the country," Zelenskyy said.

He added that he understands that in some regions now any economic activity - official or unofficial - is simply an attempt to survive.

“But if we are talking about the normal, stable and strong life of society, the work of the state, about our defense, then we must understand: there are those who serve, and there are those who provide those who serve by performing their work. Therefore, this is official employment. This is the payment of taxes. This is the maximum expansion of economic opportunities in our country on legal grounds. And this is a complete modernization of state institutions. Everyone who works in Ukrainian politics, influences public discussion, must realize that there will be no more shadow in the country," he said.

Zelenskyy said that on Thursday, he held a meeting with the government, where they discussed in the context of economic policy what needs to be done right now, what can be done in the near future, and what must be done after the war.

He named the program of special grants to support small and medium-sized businesses to provide new jobs and a new tax base as a priority.

Zelenskyy also noted the importance of developing the security sector of Ukraine in all its aspects from the state border to each infrastructure facility.

The third aspect, according to him, is industrial renewal and attraction of investments to the state. He added that state programs are already being prepared for localization, industrial parks, support for state orders, and attraction of modern technologies to Ukraine.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, in mid-February, the Ministry of Economy reported that the level of the shadow economy in Ukraine in January-September 2021 decreased by 1 p.p. up to 31% of official GDP.