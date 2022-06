Russia could lose in Ukraine from 15,000 to 20,000 military killed. It is not possible to give a more accurate assessment of the losses.

Such figures were announced as anonymity by an official of one of the Western countries on condition of anonymity in a comment to The Guardian, European Pravda reports.

"As for the losses of Russians, our estimate is between 15,000 and 20,000 killed. It has changed from the previous time when we talked about more than 15,000 killed," the message says.

It is emphasized that the official refused to voice losses from the Ukrainian side. However, he acknowledged that Ukraine faced the same problem as Russia.

"They have been fighting fiercely for over 100 days and the losses - both non-lethal and lethal - are significant on both sides. Of course, they will face a morale problem. But Ukrainians are fighting for their homeland and generally have well-fortified positions, so they have an advantage over the Russians in this regard," the official said.

According to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, as of today Russia in the war in Ukraine has already lost 31,700 military, 1,398 tanks, 3,438 BBM and 711 artillery systems.

Recall that in Ukraine, about 800 Russian servicemen from the 15th separate motorized rifle brigade of the 2nd combined arms army of the Central Military District of the Russian Federation were killed, and about 400 more soldiers were wounded.