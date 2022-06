Average Customs Price Of Gas Imported By Ukraine In April Down 19.3% To USD 990.7 Per Thousand Cubic Meters

The Ministry of Economy states that in May, the average customs value of natural gas imported by Ukraine, formed in the process of its customs clearance when imported to Ukraine, decreased by 19.3%, or USD 237.61 per thousand cubic meters, to USD 990.66 per thousand cubic meters, compared to April (USD 1,228.27 per thousand cubic meters).

That follows from the data from the Ministry of Economy, Ukrainian News reports.

In hryvnia equivalent, the average customs value of gas imported by Ukraine decreased in May by 20%, or UAH 7,192.86 per thousand cubic meters to UAH 28,740.04 per thousand cubic meters compared to April (UAH 35,932.9 per thousand cubic meters).

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, in April, the average customs value of natural gas imported by Ukraine, formed in the process of its customs clearance when imported to Ukraine, decreased by 5.9%, or USD 77.45 per thousand cubic meters, to USD 1,228.27 per thousand cubic meters, compared to March (USD 1,305.72 per thousand cubic meters).