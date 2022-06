The Lithuanian Seimas on Thursday, June 9, approved a resolution in which it promises support for Ukraine until its victory and the complete restoration of territorial integrity. This is reported by the European Pravda publication with reference to LRT.

So, it is reported that the resolution was approved by 60 votes in favor. It was introduced by members of all factions of the Seimas, but due to the conflict between opposition parties and the coalition on other issues, only the ruling parties took part in the voting.

It is noted that the Seimas "promises to support Ukraine until victory and the complete restoration of territorial integrity," and calls for ending the war only in a way and on conditions that are acceptable to Ukraine, determined by its legitimate power and reflect the desire of Ukrainians.

The Lithuanian parliamentarians urge not to consider the easing of sanctions against the Russian Federation and Belarus, until Russia certainly stops the war against Ukraine and withdraws the occupation troops until the restoration of the territorial integrity of Ukraine; before bringing to justice those responsible for conducting an aggressive war, war crimes, human rights violations and hybrid aggression, including against EU countries, and agreeing on the payment of reparations to Ukraine.

Besides, the Seimas calls on the UN and parliaments and governments of the countries of the world to immediately take measures to restore the export of agricultural products of Ukraine and create a safe maritime connection with its ports, in particular Odesa, including providing Ukraine with anti-ship weapons and security guarantees in case of attacks from the sea, and involving in ensuring the security of these export corridors of the ships of countries that are ready to join.

The Seimas also calls on EU countries to open up a real prospect of membership for Ukraine, granting it the status of a candidate for accession at the June 2022 summit and "immediately begin accession negotiations without looking for an accelerated or simplified procedure for gaining membership, but ensuring that Ukraine can join the EU as soon as it meets the necessary criteria."

The Seimas calls on the president, the government and all officials at all levels to help in the implementation of these goals.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Lithuania began selling stamps featuring Bayraktar. It offered to send letters with it to Olaf Scholz.

Lithuania proposes to create an international military fleet to release the seaports of Ukraine.