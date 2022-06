President Volodymyr Zelenskyy introduced the decision of the National Security and Defense Council (NSDC) of June 9 on sanctions against Russian President Vladimir Putin. This is stated in Decree No. 400 of June 9, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

In total, this decree imposed sanctions against 35 people.

In particular, they were introduced against Putin's press secretary Dmitry Peskov, Secretary of the Security Council Nikolai Patrushev, Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin, Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu, Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and other members of the government.

The sanctions, in particular, provide for blocking assets, restricting trade operations, banning the export of capital outside Ukraine, stopping the fulfillment of economic and financial obligations, and canceling licenses.

The sanctions were imposed indefinitely.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on May 24, Zelenskyy introduced NSDC decisions against the Russian investment company AFK Sistema, the Kronstadt Group company (develops and manufactures unmanned aircraft systems, onboard equipment), a supplier of ground and ship space communications stations for the Russian Armed Forces LLC ITIS and JSC Bank DOM.RF (ДОМ.РФ).

Besides, sanctions were introduced indefinitely against a Russian entrepreneur, the owner of a controlling stake (59%) of AFK Sistema Vladimir Yevtushenkov and for three years against the director general of Rosatom Corporation Aleksei Likhachev.