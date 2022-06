The process of forming the so-called "people's militia" has been intensified in Belarus. The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported this on a Facebook page.

"The process of forming the so-called "people's militia" of the Republic of Belarus has been intensified. Meetings with local residents are held at military commissariats to clarify the need for these units,” the General Staff said in the statement.

Besides, it is noted that the Belarusian military continues to carry out the tasks on a rotating basis to cover the section of the Belarusian-Ukrainian border in the Brest and Gomel regions. To prevent the exposure of positions and locations of military equipment, the local population is prohibited from visiting forests.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, combat readiness exercises have begun in the Armed Forces of Belarus. The transition from peaceful time to wartime is proclaimed as their goal.

Earlier it was reported that Belarus decided to increase the number of armed forces to 80,000 people.

Russia deployed Iskander-M missile systems, Pantsir anti-aircraft gun and missile systems and S-400 air defense systems along the Belarusian-Ukrainian border.

Experts and analysts consider the risk of a second invasion of the Russian Federation from the territory of Belarus to be minimal, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said.

The self-proclaimed president of Belarus Aleksandr Lukashenko said that the Ukrainian military will blow off anyone's head, and called the issue of their belonging to the Nazis "philosophical."