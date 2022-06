Russia Spreading Fake About New Attack On Kyiv In Coming Days - AFU Centre For Strategic Communications

The invaders are trying to sow panic among the residents of the liberated territories. To do this, Russia is spreading information about an alleged new attack on Kyiv.

This was reported by the Centre for Strategic Communications of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The invaders are sending messages in messengers with intimidation. They claim that in the period from June 10 to 15, the Russian troops will allegedly again try to capture Kyiv region with a "landing in Hostomel."

The military called not to succumb to the provocations of the enemy, since such calls are only manipulations.

"The enemy is trying to sow panic among the population of Ukrainian cities liberated from occupation... Do not succumb to provocations! The Armed Forces of Ukraine closely monitor the actions of the Russian army at the borders, control the situation and are always ready for a possible another meeting with the Russian invaders," the message says.

We will remind, earlier the Kyiv City Military Administration said that the threat of a second attack on Kyiv remains. Russia can use the territory of Belarus for a new attempt to take the capital of Ukraine under its control.

Also, the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine believes that the Russian Federation does not abandon the goal of capturing Kyiv.