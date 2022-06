Rare Chinese white dolphins spotted off the coast of E China

Rare Chinese white dolphins spotted off the coast of E China. Photo by Xinhua.

Xiamen is the only city in the Chinese mainland where Chinese white dolphins can be spotted from the beaches, according to The Xinhua News Agency reports.

Known as "giant panda of the sea," the endangered species is under first-class state protection in China.

The species generally lives in shallow waters less than 10 meters deep in the sea.

According to Wang Xianyan, a Xiamen-based researcher, there are 60 to 70 Chinese white dolphins in the Xiamen bay now, as compared to around 40 in the 1990s.

Some residents living by the shores can even spot the mammals on their balconies.

Rare Chinese white dolphins spotted off the coast of E China. Video produced by Xinhua Global Service.