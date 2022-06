The "Supreme Court of the DPR" has sentenced two British citizens Aiden Aslin and Shaun Pinner, as well as Moroccan Brahim Saadoun to death for mercenary. The Russian Interfax reports this.

"The Board of Appeal of the “Supreme Court of the DPR” considered a criminal case against the citizens of the United Kingdom Shaun Pinner, Aiden Aslin and of the Kingdom of Morocco Brahim Saadoun accused of mercenary and of committing actions aimed at seizing power and overthrowing the constitutional order of the DPR," Aleksandr Nikulin, the presiding of the collegium, told reporters following a meeting on Thursday.

"Apart from the fact that all defendants have pleaded guilty without exception to all charges, (...) the prosecution is built on more than just their plea," he said.

It is noted that foreigners will have a month to appeal.

"British Shaun Pinner and Aiden Aslin surrendered in Mariupol in mid-April. Moroccan Brahim Saadoun surrendered in Volnovakha on March 12," Interfax reports.

We will remind, earlier the Ukrainian intelligence said that in the battles near Mariupol, the "DPR" lost almost all of its "policemen."

In addition, one of the field commanders at the “DPR” group, Igor Girkin, recognized the success of the Ukrainian military in Sievierodonetsk and said that they had pushed the Russians away.