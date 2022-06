Russian troops once again fired at the Sievierodonetsk Azot Association (Luhansk region), which is part of the Group DF nitrogen business, as a result of the explosions, at least two workshops of the chemical enterprise were damaged, one of them a key one - the 1-B ammonia workshop.

The press service of Group DF has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

According to the report, as of 9:00 a.m., there were no casualties on the territory of the plant, there were no emissions of chemicals into the environment - all fertilizers and chemicals were removed from the territory of the enterprise on the 2nd day of the war.

"This is not just an aggressive attempt to seize the territory of Sievierodonetsk, it is a barbaric attempt to undermine food security. They purposefully attack our Nika-Tera port, which is a large grain terminal, hit the fertilizer manufacturer. We are dealing with a planned cynical provocation of the food crisis in the world. Ukraine will not be hooked by the food crisis, since the country produces much more food than necessary. Obviously, the calculation goes to the global food crisis," commented Oleh Arestarkhov, head of corporate communications at Group DF.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy declares that the fate of the entire Donbas is being decided in Sievierodonetsk, where fierce battles are now taking place.

The Sievierodonetsk Azot is a major producer of ammonia, urea and ammonium nitrate.

The company is part of Ostchem, which unites the nitrogen enterprises of Group DF.