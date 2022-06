Poland Hands Over Most Of Its Weapons To Ukraine - Duda

Poland has sent a total of USD 2 billion worth of weapons to Ukraine, including 240 tanks. President Andrzej Duda said the country was sending its weapons, not supplies, from warehouses. He said this in an interview with Bild.

So, Duda said that during the last conversation with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, he asked again for weapons.

"Ukraine needs heavy weapons, tanks. These are the needs of Ukraine. I spoke to President Zelenskyy two days ago. He asked me again (for weapons). We sent tanks, more than 240 tanks that Ukraine can operate. We sent nearly 100 units of armored vehicles and weapons. Guns, ammunition, missiles. We sent a total of USD 2 billion worth of weapons," he said.

Duda noted that these are huge costs, but Poland understands the need and transferred most of the weapons of its army to Ukraine.

'It wasn't the reserves we had in stock. We handed over our tanks and armored vehicles," he said.

Duda called on everyone who has the opportunity to give Ukraine artillery. According to him, artillery is the only means to contain the Russian army.

Duda also stressed that Poland did not receive updated Leopard tanks from Germany instead of those that it transferred to Ukraine.

"I don't want to judge the truthfulness of the Chancellor's words. This can be done by German politicians and the media. Having access to publicly available information. If Germany really helps to such an extent, then I can only say, as an immediate neighbor, that I am very grateful," he said.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Polish President Andrzej Duda believes that Western leaders are wasting time negotiating with Russian President Vladimir Putin. In his opinion, there are no grounds for conducting such negotiations.

Meanwhile, Duda went on a tour to convince European leaders to grant Ukraine the status of a candidate for EU membership.