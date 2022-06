Polish self-propelled artillery (SPA) Krab are ready to perform combat missions at the front. Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov announced this on Facebook, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

“Dear Ukrainians! I am glad to announce that the Polish Krab self-propelled artillery are ready to perform combat missions at the front,” he wrote.

Reznikov notes that after the M777 and FH70 guns, the Ceasar and M109A3 self-propelled artillery, the Krab is the fifth type of 155-mm artillery that Ukraine has managed to attract.

The minister notes that the key strategic decision was the launch of the transfer of the Armed Forces of Ukraine to heavy weapons used by NATO member states, primarily for artillery.

Reznikov reports that to date, the Ministry of Defense has ensured the supply of more than 150 artillery platforms of 155-mm caliber to the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the stocks of shells of this caliber are already 10% higher than the stocks of large-caliber Soviet-type shells, which were as of February 24, 2022, while the effectiveness of these shells is higher than Soviet models.

Besides, more than fifty guns of other large calibers, as well as shells for them, were delivered to the Armed Forces of Ukraine, making up more than 75% of the volume that was at the beginning of the full-scale Russian invasion.

Reznikov reports that in the supply of tanks and other Soviet-style armored vehicles to the Armed Forces of Ukraine, which in total is already in the hundreds, the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine competes for leadership with the Russian army.

He also noted the work of Ukroboronprom specialists, who restored or put hundreds of units of military and special equipment, including captured ones, into the service of Ukrainian soldiers.

Ukraine has already received about 250 Western-style armored vehicles from partners (M113 TM, M113 YPR-765, Bushmaster, Mastiff, Husky, Wolfhound) and continues this work. Reznikov also notes the thousandth supply of MANPADS (Stinger, Starstreak, Mistral, Piorun, Grom, etc.), anti-tank systems (NLAW, Javelin, Milan) and grenade launchers (Panzerfaust, Carl Gustaf, AT4, RGW-90 HH/MATADOR).

He notes that this is far from a complete list of weapons transferred to Ukraine, it is too early to talk about some other systems of modern weapons, but the enemy will feel their effect already now.

Besides, the Ministry of Defense, through various mechanisms, handed over hundreds of drones to the Armed Forces of Ukraine, including several dozen strike drones, and expects "serious" UAVs in the next assistance packages.

Reznikov also reports that coastal defenses are being reinforced by extremely effective Harpoon systems, which, in combination with the Ukrainian Neptunes, are already forcing the enemy fleet to keep their distance so as not to repeat the fate of the flagship of the Russian Black Sea Fleet, the cruiser Moskva.

Reznikov reports that for 155-mm artillery, the Ministry of Defense has already fulfilled the initial request from the Armed Forces of Ukraine by 90% and assures that this initial need will be 100% covered within 1-2 weeks. However, circumstances on the battlefield are changing and the need for weapons is increasing, the General Staff responds to a change in the operational situation and the Ministry of Defense changes the tasks of its team in accordance with the requests of the General Staff.

"There is already a clear plan for the supply of artillery until the end of July," the minister assures.

He also reports that in anticipation of the deliveries announced by the American and British partners of the MLRS, Ukrainian soldiers have been learning to control them for some time now, more than 1,500 military personnel are undergoing training or will begin in the near future.

Reznikov emphasizes that despite the significant assistance already received, Ukraine really needs heavy weapons, and very quickly.

He names the immediate goals of obtaining a significant number of NATO-style MLRS and ammunition for them; ensuring the replacement of a number of existing Soviet-style calibers with platforms common in NATO countries and provided with ammunition.

The Ministry of Defense also sets the task of reaching an agreement with partners on the transition to deliveries not in the form of separate platforms, but in the form of organic units that are ready to perform combat missions, as well as to attract hundreds of units of heavy armored vehicles, without which an effective counteroffensive is impossible, to receive combat aircraft and air defense/missile defense systems to protect the sky.

He emphasizes that it should be taken into account that Soviet equipment is mostly outdated and needs to be brought into combat condition, and Ukraine still receives quite light armor from partners, not always with weapons.

Reznikov notes that he cannot say that he is satisfied with the pace and quantity of arms supplies, but is grateful to the countries that support Ukraine, in particular, the United States, United Kingdom, Poland, and the Baltic countries.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, according to Polish media, in early June, Poland signed a defense contract with Ukraine for PLN 2.7 billion (about USD 650 million) on the sale of Krab self-propelled artillery to Ukraine.