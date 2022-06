Russia Already Lost Almost 1,400 Tanks In Ukraine. General Staff Announces Enemy Losses Since War Start

Russia in the war in Ukraine has already lost 31,700 military, 1,398 tanks, 3,438 armored combat vehicles and 711 artillery systems.

This is stated in the message of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The total combat losses of the enemy from February 24 to June 9 were approximately:

personnel - about 31,700 (+200) people liquidated,

tanks - 1,398 (+5) units,

armored combat vehicles - 3,438 (+9) units,

artillery systems - 711 (+8) units,

MLRS - 213 (+0) units,

anti-aircraft warfare systems - 96 (+0) units,

aircraft - 212 (+0) units,

helicopters - 178 (+0) units,

UAV of operational-tactical level - 562 (+3),

cruise missiles - 125 (+0),

ships/boats - 13 (+0) units,

vehicles and fuel tanks - 2,421 (+15) units,

special equipment - 53 (+0).

It is indicated that the Russian enemy suffered the greatest losses of the past day at the Bakhmut direction.

Recall that in Ukraine, about 800 Russian servicemen from the 15th separate motorized rifle brigade of the 2nd combined arms army of the Central Military District of the Russian Federation were killed, and about 400 more soldiers were wounded.