The Russian military is preparing to cross water bodies in southern Ukraine.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine announced this on Facebook, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

In the Bivdennobuzke direction, the enemy used artillery of various calibers in the areas of the settlements of Liubymivka, Dobrianka, Bila Krynytsia, Shyroke, Bereznehovate, Blahodatne, Liubomyrivka and Tavriiske.

"In order to improve the tactical situation, the enemy is preparing to cross water bodies," the General Staff said.

The enemy conducted aerial reconnaissance by the UAV.

The enemy plans to reinforce motorized rifle units with tank companies on the T-62.

It also additionally deployed subdivisions of cannon and rocket artillery, as well as the Tochka-U.

According to the General Staff, in the fighting on the territory of Ukraine, the personnel of the 15th separate motorized rifle brigade of the 2nd combined arms army of the Central Military District suffered significant losses.

Approximately 800 killed and about 400 wounded.

In total, about 1,800 military personnel from the brigade took part in the hostilities on the territory of Ukraine.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, the Russian invaders are unable to tie down the Armed Forces in southern Ukraine.

The Russian military are trying to regain their lost positions in the Mykolaiv direction.