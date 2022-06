The Russian occupation administration in Mariupol changed the procedure for passing filtration measures for the residents who remained in the destroyed city.

This was announced by the adviser to the mayor of Mariupol Petro Andriushchenko.

According to him, the invaders stopped the practice of filtering inside Mariupol itself. Now those who have not yet passed the filtration must go by bus to the settlements of Bezymenne and Nikolske.

Andriushchenko notes, Ukrainians are forced to wait for the passage of filtration for several days. At the same time, the risk of forced deportation to Russia remains high.

Besides, the Russians send residents of Mariupol to Dokuchaivsk, Donetsk region, where they can get a certificate to movement.

Recall that at the beginning of the month, Andriushchenko said that in the occupied Mariupol, the issues of forced deportation of Ukrainians to Russia are growing.

We also wrote that the Russian invaders began to use the territory of the old penal colony near Volnovakha as a filtration point.

Representatives of the occupation administration began recruiting residents of Mariupol to work in filtration camps.