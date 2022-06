The 8th Administrative Court of Appeal partially satisfied the claim of the Ministry of Justice and banned the activities of the Opposition Bloc political party. The Ministry of Justice has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"According to the court decision, it was decided to transfer all property, funds and other assets of this party to the ownership of the state. This also applies to regional, city and district organizations of this political party, as well as primary organizations and other structural entities," said Deputy Minister of Justice Valeriya Kolomiets.

The decision of the 8th Administrative Court of Appeal can be appealed to the Supreme Court within 20 days from the date of publication on the websites of the Ministry of Justice and the Verkhovna Rada.

The Ministry of Justice reports that court hearings to ban other parties should take place as early as next week.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, in May, the Ministry of Justice filed lawsuits to ban pro-Russian parties whose activities were suspended by a decision of the National Security and Defense Council (NSDC).

On March 19, by decree, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy put into effect the decision of the National Security and Defense Council of March 18 to suspend the activities of 11 parties: Opposition Platform - For Life, Sharii Party, Nashi, Opposition Bloc, Left Opposition, Union of Left Forces, Derzhava, Progressive Socialist Party of Ukraine, Socialist Party of Ukraine, Socialists, Volodymyr Saldo Bloc.

The Ministry of Justice also filed lawsuits to ban the Workers' Party of Ukraine (Marxist-Leninist), Rus United and Justice and Development parties.