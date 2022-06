The Belarusian military is working out tasks to combat the sabotage reconnaissance groups.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine announced this on Facebook, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

In the Volyn and Polissia directions, the enemy did not take active actions.

The situation has not changed significantly.

"As part of the combat readiness check of the units of the Armed Forces of the Republic of Belarus, the tasks of combating sabotage and reconnaissance groups of a conditional enemy are being worked out," the General Staff said.

In the Siversk direction, the enemy continues to provide enhanced security for a section of the Ukrainian-Russian border and fire mortars at civilian infrastructure in the border areas of Chernihiv and Sumy regions.

In the Kharkiv direction, the enemy, in order to increase the stability of the defense, is carrying out engineering and fortification equipment of positions and mining approaches.

In order to constrain the actions of the Ukrainian Defense Forces, the enemy conducts intensive artillery shelling of the units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Besides, the enemy fired on civilian infrastructure in the areas of the settlements of Staryi Saltiv, Ruski and Cherkaski Tyshky, Korobochkyne, Aseevka, Chepyl and Udy.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, the invaders carried out a series of assaults in Sievierodonetsk, but were driven back by the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The army of Belarus is working out the issues of creating strike groups.

There is a threat of the transfer of sabotage and reconnaissance groups to the territory of Volyn region from Belarus.