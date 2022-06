As of June 8, 177,000 consumers remain without gas supply, 725 settlements (about 621.4,000 consumers) are de-energized.

The Ministry of Energy has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Over the past day, power supply has been restored to about 17,500 consumers who were de-energized due to hostilities, in particular, in Donetsk region – 8,300, Kharkiv – 4,200, Zaporizhzhia – 3,600, and Mykolayiv – 1,400.

As of June 8, about 725 settlements, in total, about 621,400 consumers, remain de-energized in Ukraine due to damage caused by hostilities. In particular, in Donetsk region - more than 351,000, Luhansk - more than 128,200, and Kharkiv - about 70,600 consumers.

177,000 subscribers remain without gas supply.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, as of June 6, a total of 163,700 consumers remained without gas supply, 737 settlements (about 657,200 consumers) were de-energized.