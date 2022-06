Russians Do Not Control "Road Of Life" To Sievierodonetsk, However, They Constantly Trying To Storm It

The units of the Russian occupation troops in Luhansk region do not stop trying to storm the Lysychansk-Bakhmut Highway, which is also called the "road of life." It is currently under Ukrainian control.

This was announced on the air of the all-Ukrainian telethon by Head of the Luhansk Regional Military Administration (OVA) Serhii Haidai.

"The Russians do not control the Lysychansk-Bakhmut Highway, but they are constantly using it. We do not use this road," he said.

According to him, now it is impossible to carry out the evacuation of civilians and to transport humanitarian cargo to Sievierodonetsk.

Haidai noted that the hospital has stocks of everything necessary to maintain a stable condition of the wounded.

As earlier reported, on Tuesday, June 7, Haidai said that Russian troops were making attempts to cut the Lysychansk-Bakhmut Highway.

Later, he said that an extremely difficult situation remains in Sievierodonetsk, but there is no threat of encirclement of the group of Ukrainian forces in Luhansk region.

And today, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported that the invaders carried out a series of assaults in Sievierodonetsk, but were driven back by the Ukrainian military.