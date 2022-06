Nearly 1.8 million affected by heavy rain in central China's Hunan. Photo by Xinhua.

A total of 1.79 mln people in central China's Hunan Province have been affected by heavy rain that has lashed the province since June 1, according to local authorities. This was reported by The Xinhua News Agency.

"Ten people have been killed and three remain missing as of Wednesday", – said Li Dajian, an official with the provincial flood control and drought relief headquarters.

Over 2,700 houses have collapsed or been seriously damaged and around 286,000 people have been evacuated in the province, Li said.

The province launched a provincial emergency response for disaster relief on June 2 and has delivered tents, foldable beds and other supplies to affected areas. Temporary relief funds and supplies have also been issued to mitigate the impact of the rain.

The heavy rain has affected almost the whole province, with some rainfall monitoring stations registering precipitation at historic levels, according to the headquarters.