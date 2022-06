The Security Service of Ukraine (SSU) has detained the head of the Nash Krai party on suspicion of extorting a USD 2.5 million bribe for a passing place on the list in the next election to the Verkhovna Rada.

This was reported to Ukrainian News Agency by a source in law enforcement agencies.

At the same time, the source did not specify the name of the head of the party.

According to public information, the leaders of the party are Oleksandr Mazurchak, Serhii Shakhov, and Anton Kisse (members of the Verkhovna Rada).

At the same time, according to the press service of the SSU, the head of one of the political parties and the head of its territorial organization decided to “prepare” for the next parliamentary elections in advance and sell the supposedly “passing” place on their list.

They estimated their services at USD 2.5 million.

For this, a special route was developed for moving up the political ladder: joining the party, the post of head of the regional cell.

"Subsequently, for a fee, they even undertook to appoint a person as an adviser to the head of PJSC Kyivvodokanal - for a successful start in a political career," the SSU reports.

The funds were to be transferred to the suspects according to a schedule drawn up by the head of the party.

The amount of the first tranche was USD 50,000.

Law enforcement officers detained the suspects "hot" during the transfer of the first part.

The issue of informing defendants about suspicion under 2 articles of the Penal Code of Ukraine is being resolved:

▪️ Section 3 Article 369-2 (acceptance of an offer, promise or receipt of an unlawful benefit for oneself or a third party for influencing a decision by a person authorized to perform the functions of the state or local government, associated with the requirement of such benefit);

▪️ Section 4 of Article 190 (fraud committed on an especially large scale or by an organized group).

The unlawful activity was exposed by SSU officers in Kyiv and the region together with investigators from the National Police.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the National Anti-Corruption Bureau (NABU) notified Verkhovna Rada member of the Dovira [Trust] parliamentary group Serhii Shakhov of suspected non-declaration of UAH 59.5 million.

