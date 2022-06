It May Take Several Months To Clear Mines In Ukrainian Ports – UN

Demining the seaports of Ukraine in order to ensure the safe movement of cargo ships will take a long time. It will take months to completely clear all mines in the area of Ukrainian ports.

This was stated by the International Maritime Organization (IMO) Special Adviser on Maritime Safety Peter Adams, reports Bloomberg.

According to him, about 80 cargo ships are currently in Ukrainian ports. They cannot go to sea because of the Russian warships blocking the ports.

At the beginning of the war, a number of incidents occurred when ships of the Russian fleet fired at civilian ships sailing under foreign flags from Ukrainian ports.

Recall that as a result of the invasion of Russian troops in the seaports of Ukraine, about 25 million tons of grain intended for export were blocked.

In early June, Russia announced its readiness to let cargo ships with grain through, but on the condition that Ukraine clears mines in the seaports.

The mines were placed to prevent the entry of Russian landing and warships.

We also reported that the Italian authorities expressed their desire to help clear Ukrainian ports for the export of grain and other food from Ukraine.

And at the end of May, Europe proposed to create a fleet of warships of the international coalition that would accompany cargo ships when they leave the ports of Ukraine.