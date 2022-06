NBU Continues To Retain Official Hryvnia Exchange Rate At 29.2 UAH/USD

The National Bank of Ukraine has retained the official hryvnia exchange rate it set for June 9 at the level of 29.2549 UAH/USD.

The central bank has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Official hryvnia exchange rates against foreign currencies:

Official rate

GBP 1 – 36.7149

USD 1 – 29.2549

CHF 1 – 29.9651

JPY 10 – 2.1830

RUB 10 – 4.8555

EUR 1 – 31.4110

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on Wednesday, the cash dollar sale rate at exhibition offices of Kyiv-based banks as of 10:34 a.m. rose by 9.62 kopecks over June 7 to 35.5922 UAH/USD, and the buy rate rose by 19.07 kopecks to 34.6131 UAH/USD.