President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said that in Sievierodonetsk, Luhansk region, where the fiercest battles since the beginning of the Russian invasion are now taking place, the fate of the entire Donbas is being decided.

He made the corresponding statement in his evening address to the Ukrainians.

"It's a very brutal battle, very tough. Perhaps one of the hardest for this war," Zelenskyy said.

According to him, the Ukrainian military defend their positions and inflict tangible losses on the Russian invaders.

The Head of State stressed that now Sievierodonetsk is the epicenter of the battle, the outcome of which will decide the fate of the region.

The President also thanked the defenders who defend the country in the Sievierodonetsk direction.

We will remind, today Serhii Haidai, the head of the Luhansk Regional Military Administration, announced the absence of a threat to the encirclement of the Ukrainian military, despite the concentration of huge forces and equipment by the invaders in this direction.

Earlier we wrote that on Tuesday evening, Russian troops stormed the positions of the Armed Forces of Ukraine near the Bakhmut-Lysychansk highway to try to cut it and deprive the Ukrainian military in Sievierodonetsk of reinforcements and supplies.