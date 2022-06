Members of the European Parliament have adopted a resolution recommending that the Council of the European Union grant Ukraine the status of a candidate for joining the EU.

It is reported by the German edition of Deutsche Welle.

The resolution was adopted today, June 8, during a plenary meeting of European parliamentarians in Strasbourg.

"The European Parliament recommended that the EU Council agree that the Versailles Declaration recognizes Ukraine's European aspirations and its application for EU membership, as well as grant it the status of a candidate for the EU as a clear political signal of solidarity with the people of Ukraine," it was reported.

The document was supported by 438 people, 65 - said "no," another 94 - abstained from voting.

Besides, European parliamentarians recommended that the EU Council as soon as possible meet the needs of Ukraine in weapons that the country needs to combat Russian military aggression.

Earlier today it became known that the President of Poland went on a tour of southern Europe to convince the authorities of the countries of the region to grant Ukraine the status of a candidate for joining the EU.

We also reported that in early May, Ukraine completed the second part of the questionnaire provided by the European Union to assess the country's ability to obtain candidate status.