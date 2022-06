Russian troops on the territory of the occupied Crimea deployed a division of Iskander operational-tactical missile systems in close proximity to Kherson region.

The speaker of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine Oleksandr Motuzianyk has made the corresponding statement.

According to him, Russian missile systems appeared near the village of Milkovodne, which is located only 8 kilometers from the administrative border with the temporarily occupied territory of Kherson region.

This indicates the persistence of the threat of missile strikes by the invaders on military and civilian targets in Ukraine.

Motuzianyk also said that currently in the Black Sea there are five carriers of sea-based cruise missiles of the Kalibr type.

It concerns enemy ships and submarines, the total salvo of which is up to 36 missiles.

We will remind, earlier the Ministry of Defense reported that Russian troops are pulling rocket and barrel artillery units to the north of the occupied Crimea.

According to the military, the Russians are preparing to use these units in the defense of previously captured territories of Kherson region in the event of an offensive by the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

And the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine declared that the territory of the occupied Crimea is used by the Russians to replenish units that have suffered significant losses in battles.