The military-political leadership of Ukraine cannot disclose information on the supply of weapons from partners due to the threat of disruption. Deputy Defense Minister Hanna Maliar reported this on the air of the telethon.

"We actually cannot say anything about cooperation in the field of weapons, because Russia is actively conducting intelligence and sabotage actions in order to disrupt any agreements, any supply of weapons and military equipment to Ukraine," the official said.

According to Maliar, all information about military assistance to Ukraine is used primarily by Russians.

At that, she added that now the main priority for the military leadership is to protect the sky. And therefore, the Armed Forces of Ukraine most of all need modern air defense systems.

"These are very difficult communications about this (on closing the sky - ed.). It doesn't even matter with which country. But everything related to air defense, the protection of the air itself is a very difficult process," Maliar emphasized.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on May 31, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said that his country intends to transfer modern-style infantry fighting vehicles to Greece in exchange for Soviet equipment that the Greek government will provide to Ukraine.

On June 6, Minister of National Defense of Greece Nikolaos Panagiotopoulos said that the Greek government intends or has already supplied a large batch of military equipment, weapons and ammunition to the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU), which have been holding back the onslaught of Russian troops that have invaded the country for more than 100 days.

On May 24, Polish President Andrzej Duda accused the German Federal Government of violating agreements on the exchange of tanks.